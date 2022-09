Two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a workplace incident in West Auckland. (File photo)

Two people are seriously injured after a workplace incident in Auckland’s Glen Eden.

Do you know more? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

Emergency services responded to the incident on Westech Place about 8.17am on Thursday, a police spokesperson said.

Two people were taken to Auckland City Hospital with serious injuries, St John Ambulance said in a statement.

WorkSafe would be notified.

MORE TO COME.