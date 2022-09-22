Shop owner who sold $23m Lotto ticket excitedly waiting for winner to come forward

Amit Botadra can’t wait to see who is going to walk through his doors with the winning ticket.

The owner of a store that sold a $23 million Lotto ticket is excitedly waiting for it to be claimed, so he can share the big news.

A person who bought their ticket at Orewa Lotto Plus in north Auckland won $23.3 million in Wednesday night’s Powerball draw.

Orewa Lotto Plus owner Amit Botadra said he hoped the winner was a regular customer.

“It’s such a great community in Orewa. I’m over the moon to be able to give someone this life-changing news.”

READ MORE:

* New Zealand's luckiest Lotto stores 'non-stop' with people and queues ahead of big $38m draw

* Lotto: Powerball rolls over, $42 million up for grabs on Wednesday

* Lucky New Plymouth Lotto outlet strikes again with $13m winning ticket



Botadra said he would be giving his customer a big hug when he congratulated them on their win.

RNZ A woman who won a share of a $30 million Lotto powerball jackpot says the win has changed her life. (First published October 2019)

It is the 18th time that the store has sold a First Division winning ticket, but it’s the biggest win so far with the previous record being $4 million.

Botadra figured the store would probably need a new sign to mark the big win.

He had no idea when it would be claimed or who would claim it, but said he had been nervously excited since he opened the store at 5.30am on Thursday.

“I’m sure it’s about to change someone’s life. I’m extremely excited for them.”

SUPPLIED Lotto Powerball winners were drawn on Wednesday. (File photo)

The Wednesday win included $23m from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

The Orewa winner was the 14th Powerball multi-millionaire of 2022.

In August, a Lotto player from Kaikōura won $8.2m in Powerball.

The biggest win this year was $28.1m on March 26, purchased in Auckland.