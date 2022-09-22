Person in critical condition after 'water incident' in West Auckland

A person was rushed to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.

A person is in critical condition after a “water incident” in Blockhouse Bay.

A St John spokesperson said two ambulances attended the incident in the West Auckland suburb.

“St John was called at 9.09am to a water incident in Endeavour St in Blockhouse Bay,” the spokesperson said.

St John treated one patient, and took one patient to Auckland City Hospital.

St John would not confirm the nature of the incident.

Blockhouse Bay beach sits at the end of Endeavour St.

MORE TO COME...