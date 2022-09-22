Person injured in 'water incident' in West Auckland now in stable condition

A person was rushed to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.

A person who was left in a critical condition after a “water incident” in Blockhouse Bay is now stable in Auckland City Hospital.

A police spokesperson issued an update on the person’s condition Thursday evening. But no other information was available at this stage, they said.

A St John spokesperson said two ambulances attended the incident in the West Auckland suburb.

“St John was called at 9.09am to a water incident in Endeavour St in Blockhouse Bay,” the spokesperson said.

St John treated one patient, and took one patient to Auckland City Hospital.

St John would not confirm the nature of the incident.

Blockhouse Bay beach sits at the end of Endeavour St.

A police spokesperson confirmed the incident was reported to them at around 9:12am.

“Police understand the person was located near the water’s edge,” the spokesperson said.

“Enquiries are in their very early stages and no further information is available at this stage.”