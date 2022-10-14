5.7 magnitude quake shakes centre of the country

The quake hit 65 km north-west of French Pass at 3.03am, GeoNet says.

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake shook the centre of the country on Friday morning.

More than 13,500 people reported feeling the shaking which happened just after 3am.

The quake was 146km deep and centered about 65km north-west of French Pass at the top of the South Island.

Reports on GeoNet described the shaking as being felt as far south as Ashbuton and as far north as Auckland.

READ MORE:

* Previously undetectable earthquakes to be recorded in Southland

* How Wellington's 'hidden communication web' is helping us better understand earthquake risks

* Fiordland earthquake felt in West Coast

* New earthquake forecast shows significant increase in shaking probability



Did you feel the quake? Email news@dompost.co.nz

One woman reported feeling "five seconds of shaking" at a Wellington hotel.

Lynley St Martin of Greytown in Wairarapa was woken by the shaking which “sent my cats running”.

Lyn Lamport said the movement in her Rangiora home was “a very short jolt but enough to wake me”.

The earthquake comes after a similar magnitude shake, also centered near the French Pass, last month.

More than 44,000 people reported feeling that quake which struck 30km north-east of French Pass, at a depth of 51km.