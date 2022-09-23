Speeding vehicle hit cars during fleeing driver incident in Auckland

One person has been taken into custody after fleeing from police on Auckland’s motorways.

One person is in custody after a driver fled from police and smashed into several cars in central Auckland, police said.

Shortly after 11.30am on Friday a vehicle failed to stop for police on Khyber Pass Road, Grafton.

A police spokesperson said police didn't chase the car, but it was monitored overhead by the police helicopter Eagle.

“The car drove at dangerous speeds on the motorway and surrounding streets,” the spokesperson said.

Due to the way the person in the car was driving, they struck several other cars on the road being driven by members of the public.

No one was reported injured during the collisions.

Police managed to spike the car at the Khyber Pass off-ramp on the Southern Motorway and it eventually came to a stop just past the Victoria Park Tunnel.

One person was then taken into police custody without incident and one northbound lane had to be temporarily closed while the scene was cleared, police said.