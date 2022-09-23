Only four out of ten young Kiwis are happy, Stuff NowNext survey finds

Only four out of ten young Kiwis are happy, a Stuff NowNext survey has found.

More than 5500 people from around the country responded to the survey, which ran from August 12 to 28. The data was weighted to reflect nationally representative samples for gender, age and region.

Much like their older counterparts, the cost of living crisis played a dominant part in young Kiwis’ daily lives, alongside climate change and housing, the poll found.

The cost of living crisis was significantly amplified in younger people, with 67% of respondents in the 18-34 age range noting the significant impact the crisis has on their lives, leading to unhappiness.

This compared to 75% for people aged 75 and over.

Georgia Gumbrell​, a 22-year-old Auckland-based social support worker said housing prices and inflation raising the cost of goods had increased her financial stress.

“The prices of groceries are just insane. I am a new graduate in a working role, I should be doing OK. But even I have to weigh up whether I buy groceries or save money for other expenses.”

The situation had led her to feel disconnected from the broader economy, she said.

Hope Makiri-Henning​, an 18-year-old Countdown worker from Auckland, said the rising cost of just about everything was making life tough for young workers who had just finished school.

Makiri-Henning said the wages from her full-time work were not keeping up with the escalating costs of food, petrol and household bills.

“It has really been a struggle. We are coming out of college as young graduates and facing a reality in which bills, cost of living, and everything is far more expensive than it has been over the past few years,” Makiri-Henning​ said.

People aged 18-34 were most likely to move away from their regions in the next five years, with 36% planning to board the plane, according to the poll.

This was mostly to either work or travel abroad, or to be able to buy a house in a less expensive part of New Zealand.

Of the 18-34 age range, 65% of respondents said they were concerned about housing affordability, significantly higher than the 52% national average.

Despite a high rate (79%) of New Zealanders saying they intended to vote in the upcoming local body elections, Kiwis had trust issues when it comes to local politicians and parliamentarians.

This was lower in 18 to 34-year-olds and Māori, with 41% and 44% respectively who said they didn’t trust local politicians.

According to University of Auckland engineering student Simon Hays, political apathy in young people is caused by a lack of representation.

“I think a big reason why young people don’t vote is because they look at those candidates and go ‘oh they all blend into one, who I vote for doesn’t really matter’.”