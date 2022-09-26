State memorial: Queen Elizabeth an 'example of steadfast service and selfless love'

The monarch was remembered with a state memorial service in Wellington today.

The Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day service is taking place in Wellington’s St Paul’s Cathedral from 2pm. The service will be streamed live on Stuff’s blog.

A nationwide moment of silence will be held at the beginning of the memorial service.

During the service, Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro will deliver an address and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will read an extract from The Royal Visit to New Zealand.

The Defence Force will play a key role, parading the Queen's personal flag for New Zealand for the final time. The Royal New Zealand Air Force Band will perform, as well as top bagpiper Murray Mansfield.

Current and former New Zealand politicians, Governor-Generals, iwi leaders and Order of New Zealand recipients are expected to attend the service.

Large screens have been set up on parliament grounds for the public to watch the state memorial service, and condolence books are available to sign.