Traffic delays on Waikato Expressway after truck rolls near Karāpiro

Emergency services are responding to a truck crash on State Highway 1 near Karāpiro Road.

Motorist should expect traffic delays along the Waikato Expressway after a truck rolled near Karāpiro.

Emergency services are responding to the crash near Karāpiro Road after police received reports at 4pm.

Two trucks were involved and one had rolled.

There is a significant amount of traffic built-up in the area, so motorists are advised to expect delays, a police spokesperson said.

READ MORE:

* A person has died in SH1 crash in Marlborough

* Lane blocked after logging truck rolls near Raglan

* SH1 reopens at Pukerua Bay near Porirua after stock truck rolls



The driver of one of the trucks suffered minor injuries.

Waka Kotahi said one lane is open in each direction with response crews on site.

No detour is required, however 25-minute delays can be expected on SH1 through the area.