$23 million Lotto win: Mystery over NZ's newest millionaire continues

Orewa locals are fizzing after someone bought a $23m Lotto ticket in their town.

Lotto is yet to announce whether New Zealand’s newest millionaire has claimed their fortune, while the shopkeeper who sold the $23 million ticket basks in excitement.

Wednesday night’s winning ticket was sold at Orewa Lotto Plus in north Auckland.

The shop’s owner Amit Botadra​ said on Saturday the winner had not checked their ticket at his store.

However, this did not mean the prize hadn’t been claimed elsewhere and it was unlikely Lotto would tell him if it had, he said.

READ MORE:

* Why a $23m Lotto win isn't as good as it was (but still pretty good)

* $23 million Lotto win: Rumours swirl in Orewa about mystery winner

* Shop owner who sold $23m Lotto ticket excitedly waiting for winner to come forward

* Government under pressure to change law as 9-year-olds buy Lotto tickets



A Lotto spokesperson said Lotto didn’t have any information it could share on the winner.

Botadra said there was still excitement in the air a few days after the win being announced, with people stopping to look in and say congratulations as they walked past.

David White/Stuff Orewa Lotto Plus owner Amit Botadra said on Saturday he had not heard from the Lotto winner.

There was no bonus from Lotto for selling a winning ticket, however there had been plenty of “good wishes and blessings” from customers.

“We were the people who could make this happen.”

It was Botadra’s 18th time selling a big winning ticket and he hoped to get some new signage to reflect this.

“We are one of the luckiest shops in New Zealand.”

Google Maps/Supplied It is Orewa Lotto Plus’ 18th big Lotto win.

He added that Orewa was a “gorgeous” community with “lovely” people who deserved a big win.

Asked what he would do if he won $23m, Botadra said he did not buy Lotto tickets – but if he did, he would first turn to charity before sharing the money with family and friends.

He hoped the winner would consider starting with charity too.

“There’s lots of institutes which need funds,” he said, listing St John Ambulance, the Cancer Society and dementia care as the causes he would choose.

Stuff visited the beachside town of Orewa on Thursday to capture the vibe of the community following the big win.

A new scooter for a niece, a house and car for mum, pies for the homeless and a never-ending cruise of the world were among the things people said they would spend the money on had they won.

The Wednesday win included $23m from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

The Orewa winner was the 14th Powerball multi-millionaire of 2022.

In August, a Lotto player from Kaikōura won $8.2m in Powerball.

The biggest win this year was $28.1m on March 26, purchased in Auckland.