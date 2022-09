Two are in a serious condition after a crash in rural North Auckland.

Police said the crash, between two vehicles, occurred at the corner of East Coast Rd and Wilks Rd in Stillwater, Dairy Flat.

The crash was blocking the southbound lane of East Coast Rd about 2pm Saturday.

“Motorists are asked to please delay travel or avoid the area if possible,” police said in a statement.

“Traffic management is in place.”