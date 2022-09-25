How to turn three days of leave into an 11-day summer holiday

Forget big hotels and crowded spaces, here's where you can find a little solitude this summer.

If you’re in need of some rest and relaxation, you can get 11 days off during summer with just three days of leave.

Christmas and New Year's Day both fall on a weekend this summer, meaning that workers will get the following Tuesdays off as public holidays.

Combined with Boxing Day and the day after New Year’s Day, this adds up to two four-day weekends in a row.

But if that’s not enough time off for you, you can use three days of annual leave to turn eight days off into an 11-day break.

Take off December 28, 29 and 30 to bridge the gap between the two long weekends and enjoy an extended holiday.

If you’re wanting to push your holiday time to two weeks, add on another three days of leave before or after the Christmas and New Year period to enjoy a 14-day break.

Most regular full-time employees accrue at least four weeks of annual leave per year, or an equivalent amount if you work part-time.

123rf Enjoy 11 days of rest and relaxation by using three days of annual leave over the Christmas and New Year period. (File photo)

Your employer might have specific rules around taking and requesting leave, so it’s best to check with them before you go ahead and book an 11-day getaway.