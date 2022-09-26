Word on the Street: How are Aucklanders spending Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day?

Aucklanders have their say about New Zealand's Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day public holiday.

New Zealanders around the country have a one-off, public holiday to commemorate the life of Queen Elizabeth II.

With no restrictions on trading, it was up to Kiwis to choose how to spend their day.

For some, the unexpected day off was a chance to memorialise a beloved monarch. But for many it just meant time off work for a day of leisure.

Lois Haark, 29, and Marigold Haark, 1, Royal Oak

“We’ve taken a walk around the waterfront and we went to the playground, but it was a bit windy, so we came and had a coffee.”

Jason Dorday/Stuff Many Aucklanders are using the day for a stroll along the waterfront.

Iresh Tennakoon, 37, and Madusha Kumaragamage, 37, Drury

“We came to stay at Park Hyatt and are hoping to have a family lunch.

“We’re not doing anything special, but I think the day off is very special so we could spend time together.”

Jason Dorday/Stuff Businesses weren’t as busy as they’d expected, with grey skies covering Auckland on Monday.

Damien McDowell, 36, Owner of Wynyard Pavilion

“We opened up today because it’s an iconic thing for Aucklanders to come down to the waterfront and enjoy public holidays with a great view.

“It’s a shame about the weather, but we like to be able to provide for Aucklanders.”

Jason Dorday/Stuff Many businesses chose to stay closed on Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day.

Manaaks Pivac, 30, St Mary’s

“I’m enjoying the beautiful Auckland weather. I’m just going for a walk and enjoying the day off.”

Jason Dorday/Stuff Business as usual will resume on Tuesday.

Dylan Matthews, 30, and Willa Matthews, 1, Mt Albert

“We’re just enjoying a day off.

“I think it’s worth having a day to commemorate but then that’s it, I don’t think we need to do it every year.”