Child in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in rural Auckland

The Westpac Rescue helicopter transported the child from Helensville to Starship Hospital.

A child has been airlifted to Starship Hospital in a critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in the rural Auckland township of Helensville.

A spokesperson for the Westpac Rescue helicopter said the chopper was called at 12.04pm on Monday to Helensville to assist a boy involved in a “vehicle versus pedestrian accident”.

The spokesperson was unable to confirm the age of the child.

A St John Ambulance spokesperson said the injured person had been taken to Auckland Hospital. One ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and a helicopter had been at the scene after being notified at 11.57am.

Police were called to the address just before midday, a spokesperson said.