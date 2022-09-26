Auckland's southern motorway blocked after crash

Auckland's southern motorway has been blocked following a crash as motorists make their way home after the long weekend.

Auckland’s southern motorway heading northbound has been blocked near Mount Wellington after a crash on Monday afternoon.

Traffic has quickly backed up past the Princes Street on-ramp in Otahuhu and continues to grow, according to Google Maps.

“A crash is blocking all northbound lanes on SH1 after Mt Wellington highway off-ramp,” Waka Kotahi posted on social media.

The transport agency has told motorists to expect delays and consider using a different route.

Waka Kotahi said in a follow-up that tow services were at the scene and were working to clear the crash.

Meanwhile, the two right-hand northbound lanes on the Harbour Bridge have been blocked by an object.