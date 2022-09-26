Auckland's southern motorway blocked after crash as motorists return from long weekend

Auckland's southern motorway has been blocked following a crash as motorists make their way home after the long weekend.

Auckland’s southern motorway heading northbound has reopened after a crash near Mt Wellington blocked the major road, just as drivers returned home from the long weekend to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II.

Traffic quickly backed up past the Princes St on-ramp in Ōtāhuhu and quickly grew, according to Google Maps.

The crash happened just after 4pm but one lane on the right-hand side was reopened about 4.40pm.

Waka Kotahi was warning drivers to expect a 20-minute delay as congestion eased.

St John ambulance said one person with minor injuries was taken to Auckland Hospital.

Meanwhile, the two right-hand northbound lanes on the Harbour Bridge have been blocked by an object.