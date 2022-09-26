Hundreds fill Auckland cathedral for Queen's memorial service

The monarch was remembered with a state memorial service in Wellington today.

Hundreds of Aucklanders have gathered to commemorate the death of Queen Elizabeth II at a ceremony.

The memorial on Monday afternoon was part of a nationwide marking the death of Queen Elizabeth II with a one-off public holiday.

Earlier in the day a state memorial service has been held at Wellington Cathedral of St Paul began, with former and current Governors-General, prime ministers, MPs and iwi leaders attending.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Hundreds of Aucklanders, including MP’s, members of the military and other service members, took part.

At Auckland service, members of the public filed into the Holy Trinity Cathedral, in Parnell, as choir music filled the space.

Speaking on behalf of Auckland Council and Mayor Phil Goff, Manukau Ward Councillor Alf Filipaina said the Queen had provided stability and continuity to the world.

“She was known for her grace, her calmness and her dignity”.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff The Auckland ceremony was one of many around the country.

She would be greatly missed, he said.

Holy Trinity Cathedral Dean Anne Mills said the Queen lived her whole life with passion, dedication and compassion.

“If each one of us really cared about and paid attention to the wellbeing of our neighbour, as she did, and strove for justice and peace for all humankind, the world would be a much better place”.

She was a remarkable woman, Mills said.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Choir music filled the cathedral as hundreds of Aucklanders paid their respects.

Jenna Lang had travelled from Puhoi to attend the ceremony, as she wanted to say a formal goodbye to the Queen.

“As long as I’ve been alive, she has always been there”.

Lang had shed some tears when she had first heard the news of the Queens death, but believed she would be able to hold it in during the memorial.

“She was just something special, that’s all there really is to say”, she said.

Auckland’s War Memorial Museum, Sky Tower and Harbour Bridge will light up purple on Monday night to honour the late monarch.