One dead, one seriously hurt after crash on SH1

One person has been killed and another seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash on SH1 near the Waikato town of Tirau.

Police were called to the crash about 3pm on Monday.

The road is expected to be closed for some time as police examined the scene, a spokesperson said.

Diversions were in place and drivers asked to avoid the area.

Meanwhile, another crash near the Waikato town of Rangiriri at 4.10pm also left diversions in place.

St John has been approached for comment.