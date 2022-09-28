Taupō reviews Easter Sunday trading rules

Taupō residents are being asked for their thoughts on Easter Sunday trading rules for the district. Photo/File.

Taupō’s Easter Sunday trading policy is up for review and, while it can’t stop central shops opening, it could prevent other businesses from trading.

Since 2017, the Taupō District Council (TDC) has had a policy which allows for all shops in the district to trade on Easter Sunday and under the Shop Trading Act 1990. The policy must be reviewed after five years.

After discussing the matter during a meeting in August, the TDC is proposing the Easter Sunday Trading Policy be continued “as it provides clarity and ensures a level playing field across the district for all shops”.

Councillors decided to add one amendment – to change the review period from five to 10 years.

The council has asked residents for their input on two options – to adopt the amended policy and continue to allow all shops in the district to open on Easter Sunday, or to revoke the policy, meaning only shops permitted by the Act and those in the Taupō town centre would be allowed to open.

A five-year review was previously required under the Act but is not required for subsequent Easter Sunday trading policies.

Taupō’s central business district has an historic exemption to the Easter trading rules, dating back to 1989, that allows any business within its confines to open from 10am to 3pm.

The Act also allows garden centres, service stations, dairies, supermarkets, duty-free stores, pharmacies, and food takeaways to open on Easter Sunday.

Towncentre Taupō general manager Julie McLeod said.

The main reason for the current policy was that the exemption for the Taupō town centre meant the rules were not applied consistently across the whole district.

The Act was changed in 2016 to allow councils to have a local Easter Sunday shop trading policy which would allow all shops to open on Easter Sunday across an entire district or in specified parts of a district.

The policy cannot require all shops to open, regulate the hours shops choose to open, or require employees to work on Easter Sunday.

Towncentre Taupō general manager Julie McLeod said the organisation supported the proposal to continue across the entire district.

“Our board discussed this back in July, and we are all happy with the current policy.

“If you come into town on an Easter Sunday, it's packed and a really nice environment.

“If other businesses can be open on Easter, and it would be of benefit to them, then we’d like everyone to be winners,” she said.

To have your say visit www.taupo.govt.nz/haveyoursay.

Submissions close on October 31, and a hearing will be held on Tuesday, December 13 at 11am in the Taupō District Council Chambers.