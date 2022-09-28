Victim of fatal Levin crash was using walking frame

The intersection of Queen St East and Oxford St in Levin is usually busy. (File photo).

Witnesses to a fatal crash involving a truck and pedestrian have praised the efforts of emergency services for their quick response.

One person died at the intersection of Queen Street East and Oxford Street in Levin after a truck collided with a person on a walking frame at 2.20pm on Tuesday.

Police initially reported that emergency services attended a fatal crash involving a vehicle and a mobility scooter.

But on Wednesday police said the person who died was using a walking frame.

A person who had stopped to help at the crash scene had been using a mobility scooter, but was not involved in the crash.

For the rest of the town centre, businesses shut, roads were cordoned off, and employees told to go home for the afternoon as police covered up the scene and cleaned up the intersection.

Ōtaki resident Fred MacDonald was in Levin running errands when the incident happened.

“I came across it a couple of minutes after it occurred.

“The truck was at a 45-degree angle across the intersection and emergency services were everywhere.

“I would’ve lent a hand if needs be but they were there in seconds.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Fred MacDonald says that Levin’s Oxford Street needs a speed limit reduction and touted the success of the 80kph limit on the infamously dangerous road south to Ōtaki.

A long-time campaigner for better road safety along that stretch of State Highway 1, he believed traffic travelled too fast down Levin’s main street.

“Through the years we’ve advocated for improved road traffic engineering around Levin and Ōtaki and there needs to be a lower speed limit, down to 30kph, through Levin.

“Some of those trucks belt through there at 50kph and it's too fast. We’ve already got a reduced speed limit through Ōhau and Manakau, which is much more appropriate, and I think a similar reduction would be good for Levin.”

Professionals property manager Jeremy Skerman did not see the collision but said he was unable to return to the office.

”I was coming back from Palmerston North and the area was completely blocked off. Not just by the traffic lights but all the way down the Golden Mile.

”I’m sure every intersection in the country has seen at least one big crash but I personally haven’t heard of a crash this severe in the centre of town before.”

By Design Clothing owner Michelle Goldie was asked by police to leave her business as soon as they cordoned off the area.

“They came in, informed us of what happened and asked us to leave, which I think was appropriate. So we just shut down and went home for the afternoon.”

Beds4U manager Karen, who did not want to give her surname, was also asked to leave the business and walked past the scene as she left.

“I didn’t see much of it because the emergency services had covered it all up. And, from what I’ve heard, I’m quite glad I didn’t see anything.

“I was extremely impressed by the way the emergency services responded. I know the fire station is only just behind our shop but they were there in record time, closed it off, covered it all up.

“They were very quick.”

The intersection was controlled by traffic lights, but is part of SH1 and was regularly busy with traffic and heavy vehicles.

The road was closed and reopened about 8.40pm.

Police were still investigating the crash.