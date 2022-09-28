Three vehicle crash in Auckland ends with a car shunted through hair salon window

A three-vehicle crash in Auckland’s Kohimarama ended with a car shunted through a hair salon window on Wednesday morning.

The crash took place on Melanesia Road in the coastal suburb just before 11.30am, leaving Schnips PHd hair salon customers “a little shocked”.

Schnips PHd employee Sian said the salon was just grateful no one was injured.

“Luckily we were all out the back when the crash happened, but it definitely left us all a little shocked,” she said.

Monesh Mittal, who owns the Liquorland next door to the salon, heard two loud bangs and went rushing outside with his son.

He believed a man had got his foot stuck on the accelerator, causing him to crash into a second car, which then caused the third car to spin into the store front.

“For the car to go up over the kerb, across the pavement and into the window like that the impact of that first crash had to have been quite substantial,” he said.

Police confirmed they attended the incident and that there were no injuries to report.