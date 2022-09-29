Auckland traffic: Serious crash closes part of Upper Harbour Motorway

The Serious Crash Unit have been advised.

A serious crash has left one person critically injured andclosed State Highway 18 westbound between Brigham Creek Rd and Hobsonville Rd.

Emergency services were still responding to the one vehicle crash near Whenuapai at 8amon Thursday.

One person was being taken to hospital with critical injuries, a police spokesperson confirmed.

Drivers are being warned to delay their journey or find an alternative route.

Waka Kotahi is asking that drivers delay their journey or detour via Hobonsville Rd to Westgate area to travel west or south. Delays are to be expected.

Bus routes 112, 114 and 120 are experiencing delays.

Eastbound lane remain open.