The Manawatū men who built their own plane

Two lads Brad Pearpoint and Alex Kaandorp have built themselves a plane over the last two years.

Two years ago, when most people were at home trying new recipes and streaming movies during the Covid-19 lockdown, two Manawatū men drew out a plan to build an aircraft at home.

For private pilots Brad Pearpoint and Alex Kaandorp, who wanted a small plane to go on holidays with their families, the easiest way out was a home-built plane.

The duo made a four-seater sling plane with a modern design and adequate safety features to fly their families anytime at a cost of just $150 per hour.

It took them two years to build the Sling TSi model aircraft, which their kids named 'Nemo' after the adventurous young Disney clownfish.

READ MORE:

* Drag queen duo adding 'colour to a black and white community'

* Inside Kiwi Garages: Hogan Jeffs, the Quake City Rumbler

* Saved from the scrapheap: A new life for ZK-BBJ, an abandoned piece of New Zealand aviation history



After getting their pilot's licence in 2018, Pearpoint and Kaandorp used to hire small aircraft for family holidays.

But the rent was high and buying an old aircraft would require a lot of maintenance, so they decided to buy an assembly kit and make one themselves.

Pearpoint, who lived in Palmerston North, said building a plane at home was an easier way to get a shiny new aeroplane for his family.

“When we found out how expensive it was to rent other people’s planes we thought our own plane would be cheaper, so we built our own plane instead of buying one.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Private pilots Brad Pearpoint and Alex Kaandorp have built a Sling TSi model aircraft over the last two years.

Feilding resident Kaandorp said they never thought they would be able to build a plane of this calibre.

“It is a very fine looking plane with a modern technology engine.”

He said the assembly kit came as a big box of parts and it was as easy as putting together Lego or Meccano.

“There are videos online to help you build a plane, and the kit comes with a comprehensive step-by-step manual.

“If you can build a Lego or Meccano kit you can build an aeroplane. The boxes that come [in the kit] are pretty big though.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The plane has a fuel-efficient engine, a synthetic vision system that provides clear 3D view of the flying environment, and a glass cockpit and gull-wing doors to make for easy ingress and egress for all four occupants.

All it took was time, effort and persistence, he said.

“Every weekend, for the last two years, has been dedicated to building the plane. It is a big sacrifice as we both have families and fulltime jobs.”

He said designing the plane took several evenings of stealing the kids crayons and drawing hundreds of designs.

“[The] kids suggested a lot of designs, but we finalised a design with Lamborghini orange as it stands out.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Kids of Brad Pearpoint and Alex Kaandorp named it 'Nemo', an adventurous energetic young clownfish Disney character. The duo may soon get the name painted on the plane.

The total cost of building the plane was about $300,000, while a new plane of that type would cost between $900,000 and $1 million.

The plane had a maximum speed of 300kph and burnt about 22 litres fuel an hour.

Pearpoint, who also owns an IT company, said having an aeroplane gave them freedom to go on holidays anytime.

“If the weather is nice and you feel like going to Queenstown you get into your plane and just go.

“You are not restricted to airline timing and [don’t have to go through] security checks at airports.

“There is no direct flight from here to Queenstown so you will have to fly [via] Wellington, Auckland or Christchurch. For a family of four, a ride in a private plane is definitely cheaper and faster.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Brad Pearpoint, left and Alex Kaandorp with their newly-built sling plane at Feilding Aerodrome.

The duo said the plane was fuel efficient, leaving less carbon footprints than travelling in a car.

Kaandorp said the plane’s modern engine made it a greener mode of transport.

“A lot of old aircraft use lead-based fuels that are not good for the environment. This aircraft runs on probably the same fuel you use in your car.

“The amount of fuel we are burning per kilometre is significantly less. The plane burns about 22L an hour and we are going at 300kph. It is a lot less than a vehicle.”

The plane could be landed on any sealed runway at any airport, grass and hard sand beaches.

The parking at any airport costs under $20 a day, less than parking costs for a car.

However, keeping the plane in a hangar at Feilding Aerodrome cost about $200 a month.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The plane has a red leaver that deploys a ballistic parachute in case of emergency.

The process involved in getting the plane tested and checked was almost completed, with the plane undergoing a testing phase at the aerodrome.

“As soon as the test flight is done the first thing would be to fly locally with our families and then we have a long list of people [friends] who want to fly with us.

“It is perfect timing with the spring setting in.”