Rapid transit won't unclog Auckland roads, congestion charge needed too - study

University of Auckland researchers say any reduction in traffic from better rapid transit will be short-lived unless congestion charges are also introduced.

Rapid transit alone will not be enough to fix Auckland’s congested roads and unclog the city, a study has found.

New research shows the supercity will only see sustained improvement in traffic flow if congestion charges are introduced alongside faster public transport.

Modelling from the University of Auckland’s Economic Policy Centre shows better rapid transit in a highly congested city only runs the risk of increasing the number of kilometres travelled in private vehicles, as “new” drivers take advantage of clearer roads.

Associate Professor Ryan Greenaway-McGrevy and Dr James Allan Jones say a city like Auckland needs disincentives for private vehicle use as well as improvements to public transport to reduce congestion: “Doing one without the other doesn’t make much sense.”

Greenaway-McGrevy said Auckland is a highly congested city that has, by international standards, an underdeveloped public transport and rapid transport network.

“So we’re right in the danger zone of increasing kilometres travelled.

“If you build a new rail line and it’s successful and commuters switch from cars to the rapid transit option, that takes cars off the road and initially travel times fall,” he said.

But spare capacity in the road will soon fill up with people who have put off car trips because they were too costly in terms of time.

Greenaway-McGrevy says better rapid transit can also result in residents at the edges of a city taking advantage of reduced congestion and starting to commute. This increases the number of kilometres driven overall, even if commuters numbers fall, because the new commuters drive greater distances than those who gave up driving for public transport.

Stuff A congestion charge of up to $3.50 has been suggested by officials for the Auckland CBD.(Video August 2021)

“In Auckland, building the busway from the CBD to Albany freed up space on the northern motorway. In turn, this encouraged people living further north, in places such as Warkworth, to start commuting into the city,” said Greenaway-McGrevy.

The solution, according to the researchers, is to pair increases in rapid transit options with a congestion charge. Other options to limit private vehicle use could include reallocating road space, additional emissions taxes or increasing parking charges.

-/Supplied Associate Professor Ryan Greenaway-McGrevy says Auckland will need congestion charging to benefit from rapid transit improvements.

Natalie Polley, Auckland Transport spokesperson, said while congestion charging is not funded in AT’s current Regional Land Transport Plan, it is referred to in central government’s Emissions Reduction Plan, and Auckland Council’s Transport Emission Reduction Pathway (TERP).

Polley said preliminary work on congestion charging had been done, but no decisions were made. A business case would be required to establish details around the cost of charges and dates for introduction.

“This wouldn’t be before the City Rail Link opening – to ensure those public transport options were in place first,” she said.

Research released by the Helen Clark Foundation in May recommended that high-frequency public transport be close to housing to be a real transport option for those facing congestion charges.