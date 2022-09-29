Auckland couple 'burst into tears' after winning $4.25m in Powerball

An Auckland husband and wife have won more than $4 million. (File photo)

A young Auckland couple who won $4.25 million on Lotto Powerball say they both “burst into tears” when they found out.

The couple bought their ticket for Saturday’s draw on MyLotto and were “gobsmacked” to scoop the prize.

“I was so excited when I realised we had won, I had butterflies and I can only compare it to the feeling of seeing my wife walk down the aisle on our wedding day – obviously our wedding tops this … a little,” the husband said.

The winning ticket was a last-minute purchase – the wife was heading out to work a night shift when the husband remembered he hadn’t bought a ticket for the draw and jumped online.

Later that night, he saw he had an email from Lotto saying he had won a prize.

“I sent my wife a screenshot of the email and told her I wouldn’t log in until she was home in the morning,” he said.

The wife said they both thought it was “just a small prize”. They sat down to breakfast the next morning and chatted about her shift before they logged into MyLotto to check the ticket.

“We just kept seeing the numbers circle and then the winning music played – we were gobsmacked when we saw $4,250,000 stamped across the top of the ticket – we were so excited and overwhelmed that we both burst into tears,” she said.

The couple plan to buy their first home, go travelling and help their families, she said.

“Once all that is sorted, we would like to get involved in some outreach work.

“We feel so fortunate to have won this prize and we want to make sure others benefit from it too.”

This is the 15th Powerball First Division winner of 2022.

Last Wednesday, a player in the Auckland suburb of Orewa won $23 million in Powerball.

The player has since come forward to claim their prize, but no details about them have yet been released.