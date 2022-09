A person has died following a two-vehicle crash in Puni, Auckland.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Waiuku and Aka Aka roads about 9.30pm on Wednesday.

One person was taken to Middlemore Hospital with critical injuries and died overnight, police said.

Another was still in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police were investigating the circumstances of the crash.