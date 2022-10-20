Firefighters' union announces four further strikes

Firefighters nationwide walked off the job in August and are now set to stop work again.

The firefighters’ union is set to strike again, with four one-hour work stoppages announced on Thursday.

The New Zealand Professional Firefighters’ Union said strikes would resume, having been paused at the end of August to allow for facilitated bargaining with Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz).

All union members will stop work completely for one hour between 11am and midday on November 4, November 7, November 11 and November 14.

This will include all career firefighters across the country and personnel at the 111 Emergency Dispatch Centre.

The announcement comes after firefighters across the country stopped work for two hour-long strikes in August.

In a statement, the union said they had been in bargaining with Fire and Emergency (Fenz) for 16 months but Fenz was “yet to put up a reasonable offer for settlement”.

The two parties have been in a mediated facilitation process with former Employment Court Judge Graeme Colgan.

Judge Colgan’s report, with recommendations for the settlement of the collective agreement negotiations, is set to be released at 5pm on Friday.

The union said it believed there was a solid foundation of principles in the report to reach a “fair and reasonable settlement”.

It said despite attempts to organise a meeting to discuss the report, Fenz had “refused” to meet with the union before October 27.

“Fenz need to front up to that meeting with a proposal for settlement that embraces the principles in the Graeme Colgan report and provides for a fair and reasonable settlement,” the statement said.

“NZPFU members are not going to tolerate any further delay tactics or inadequate responses by Fenz.”

National Commander Russell Wood said Fenz remained focused on finding a resolution with the union, despite the stop work notices.

“This has the potential to put New Zealanders at risk and I urge the firefighters’ union to reconsider this action.

“I had hoped the firefighters’ union would focus on a return to the negotiating table to discuss the recommendations and work towards resolution instead of announcing further strike action,” Wood said.

Fenz would continue to answer all 111 fire calls and respond to fire emergencies during the strikes, he said.

Union members are asking for better pay, increased staffing levels, increased mental health support, safer work procedures and improved equipment.