New Zealander in Bali could face death penalty over drug bust

A New Zealander accused of drug possession in Bali could face imprisonment or even the death penalty if found guilty after he was posted a package alleged to contain illegal narcotics, local news site Coconuts Bali reports.

The New Zealander, identified by Bali’s National Narcotics Agency under the initials MP, is believed to be a 42-year-old male who had been living in Bali for six months.

He is accused of receiving a suspicious package from his friend in Canada on August 26, which sniffer dogs indicated contained illegal drugs.

The package was allegedly revealed to contain about 3 grams of cocaine, almost 2g of MDMA, and 1.7g of methamphetamine.

MP, who is half-Indonesian, was reported to have told authorities in Denpasar that the package was a birthday present.

Under Indonesia’s anti-narcotics law, he may face at least four years behind bars or even the harshest sentence – the death penalty – if proven guilty of drug possession and trafficking.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade has confirmed it is aware of the arrest of a New Zealander in Bali and the New Zealand Embassy in Jakarta is providing consular assistance, RNZ reports.

The Bali chapter of Indonesia's National Narcotics Agency said it suspected the man belonged to a local drug trafficking ring, the leader of which was arrested in July.