Horowhenua Lotto player wins $1 million

Lotto players in Horowhenua and Auckland have won big.

A lucky Lotto player from Horowhenua has won $1 million with Lotto First Division.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

A lucky Strike player from Auckland won $200,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike Four ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Auckland City.

Anyone who bought their ticket from MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible online at mylotto.co.nz, or through the Lotto NZ App.