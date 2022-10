Police are investigating a Saturday night crash which left a pedestrian dead in Turakina.

In a statement, police said the incident happened on State Highway 3 at Turakina, between Whanganui and Palmerston North, at 11pm on Saturday.

The serious crash unit examined the scene, with the road reopening soon after.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing.