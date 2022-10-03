Auckland woman missing for second time, search ongoing

Aimee-Jane Smith, 21, was last seen early on September 30.

A young Auckland woman has gone missing for the second time in a week, with efforts to find her so far unsuccessful.

Police are looking for 21-year-old Aimee-Jane Smith, who was last seen in St Heliers early on September 30.

Smith had previously gone missing, but was found on September 29 at St Luke’s Mall.

Police said extensive inquiries had failed to find her the second time.

Her family, friends and police have serious concerns for her welfare and want to make sure she is safe, they said.

Missing person fliers for Smith have been spotted all around the city, with one in Commercial Bay stating she left home around 3am, wearing grey track pants.

Information can be provided to police by calling 111 or 105, referencing file number 220930/4710.