Auckland Lotto syndicate splits $23m win 24 ways

The $23.3 million Powerball win in Auckland’s Orewa is not going to one lucky winner, but 24.

It’s been revealed the big win was pocketed by a syndicate, who wish to remain anonymous.

The 24 members, who live from the bottom of the North Shore all the way up to the Northland border, only bought tickets five times this year before they hit a big win.

“We’re a range of ages, so this win is going to help people buy first homes, right the way to helping people retire that little bit earlier,” the syndicate organiser said.

“So many people are going to benefit from it and we’re just so grateful that we’ve won.”

The syndicate organiser was overwhelmed when they saw the group had won.

“I checked the ticket on the Lotto NZ App and couldn’t believe it when ‘major prize’ popped up! I was so excited and overwhelmed and I wanted to let everyone know as soon as possible.

“So I set to messaging everyone in the syndicate – and lots of them replied straight away, but there were a few who didn’t respond so I thought they must’ve had an early night.

“But that was it … my phone was going off all night.”

The syndicate starts playing together when the jackpot reaches $10 million, each contributing $2 towards the ticket.

Eight of this year’s 15 Powerball wins were in Auckland.

Lotto spokesperson Lucy Fullarton said they were excited the pot would be split between so many people.

“We know when Powerball prizes are won, the impact is wider than the individual who bought the ticket – with benefits extending to the winner’s family and community.

“So when we heard the $23.3 million was won by 24 people, we were over the moon for them,” she said.