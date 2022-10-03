Dad of missing Auckland woman Aimee-Jane Smith thanks searchers for help

Aimee-Jane Smith, 21, was last seen early on September 30.

The family of a missing Auckland 21-year-old have thanked the community for searching for their “caring” daughter.

Aimee-Jane Smith, 21, went missing in the early hours of September 30 from her home in St Heliers.

It was the second time she had gone missing in a week after first being reported missing from St Luke’s Mall on September 28.

She was found by police the next day, before disappearing again.

On Monday, family, friends, members of the community and police continued to scour Auckland for any sign of Smith.

Finlay Smith, her father, said he was very grateful for the help the community had given in helping to find his “loving, capable and caring daughter”.

“We look forward to being with her very soon – Aimee is loved by many and her friends, family and community are doing everything we can to help and search.”

He said the search was still ongoing and his daughter hadn’t made contact with anyone through social media since she disappeared.

NZ POLICE/Supplied A recent image of Smith showing her with her natural hair colour.

Missing person fliers for Smith had been spotted all around the city, with one in Commercial Bay stating she left home about 3am, wearing grey track pants.

Searchers had looked all over the city from Bombay up to Muriwai, with a focus on public reserves and West Coast beaches.

A police spokesperson said police were continuing to appeal to the public for help to find Smith.

Her family, friends and police had serious concerns for her welfare and wanted to make sure she was safe, they said.

The spokesperson urged anyone with information to call police on 111. Information could also be provided by calling police on 105 and referencing file 220930/4710.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to thank all those who have already contacted police with information.”