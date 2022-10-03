Updated photos of missing 21-year-old Aimee-Jane Smith released by police

Aimee-Jane Smith, 21, was last seen early on September 30.

Updated photos have been released of a missing Auckland 21-year-old.

Aimee-Jane Smith, 21, went missing in the early hours of September 30 from her home in St Heliers.

NZ POLICE/Supplied Aimee-Jane Smith was seen on CCTV the day she disappeared in Meadowbank, Auckland.

The new photos are from a sighting of the woman on the day she went missing.

Her family has thanked the community for searching for their “caring” daughter.

READ MORE:

* Auckland woman missing for second time, search ongoing



It was the second time she had gone missing in a week after first being reported missing from St Luke’s Mall on September 28.

She was found by police the next day, before disappearing again.

NZ POLICE/Supplied Smith was wearing a blue hooded top when she went missing on September 30.

On Monday, family, friends, members of the community and police continued to scour Auckland for any sign of Smith.

Finlay Smith, her father, said he was very grateful for the help the community had given in helping to find his “loving, capable and caring daughter”.

“We look forward to being with her very soon – Aimee is loved by many and her friends, family and community are doing everything we can to help and search.”

He said the search was ongoing and his daughter hadn’t made contact with anyone through social media since she disappeared.

Missing person fliers for Smith had been spotted all around the city, with one in Commercial Bay stating she left home about 3am.

Police said Smith was sighted in Meadowbank on the day she went missing wearing white shoes, a light blue or grey coloured jumper and dark-coloured shorts.

NZ POLICE/Supplied Smith has dark hair.

Smith also has a distinctive tattoo down her left leg and is described as being five foot three inches tall.

Searchers had looked all over the city from Bombay up to Muriwai, with a focus on public reserves and West Coast beaches.

Smith was a regular attendee of Life Church in Auckland. A spokesperson for the church said it was a “very concerning time” and they were praying she’d come home soon.

NZ POLICE/Supplied A recent image of Aimee-Jane Smith, showing her with her natural hair colour.

“Aimee-Jane is a much-loved young person in our church, we've been assisting police in their efforts to find her and we thank them for their thorough investigation.

“Our message to anyone who has any information regarding her whereabouts is to please be in touch so we can bring her home safely.”

A police spokesperson said police were continuing to appeal to the public for help to find Smith.

Her family, friends and police had serious concerns for her welfare and wanted to make sure she was safe, they said.

The spokesperson urged anyone with information to call police on 111. Information could also be provided by calling police on 105 and referencing file 220930/4710.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to thank all those who have already contacted police with information.”