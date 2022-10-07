Why we should lower the voting age to 16

Studies show that once people start voting it becomes habit-forming, so it is important to give 16-year-olds the vote and encourage them to be part of our decision-making.

Jenny Easton, is a director of Zero Carbon Nelson Tasman, and Will Irvine, is a 17-year-old Nelson student and activist, with a passion for lowering the voting age.

OPINION: The council elections are on 8th October and it's time to consider the public role in these important elections.

Did you know that in Aotearoa New Zealand less than half of eligible voters vote in the council elections. We must improve on that, and have more people commit to voting to have a strong democracy.

The youth-led campaign “Make it 16” is seeking a formal declaration of inconsistency at the Supreme Court. If they achieve this goal, it will send a strong message to the Government that the voting age needs to be lowered.

The campaign’s main argument is that the Human Rights Act forbids age-based discrimination past the age of 16. Considering all the other rights they have at 16, such as being able to leave school, own guns, and drive, it seems ridiculous that they can’t vote until they are 18.

The big advantage of lowering the voting age to 16 is that people can get their first voting experience while they’re still in school.

At school teachers can organise debates, teach governance and democratic principles, explain the voting systems Mixed-Member Proportional (MMP), Single Transferable Vote (STV) and First Past the Post (FPP), and the need to understand strategic voting.

Studies show that once people start voting it becomes habit-forming, so it is important to give 16-year-olds the vote and encourage them to be part of our decision-making.

We need to strengthen our democracy by increasing voter turnout, and we know from existing research that young people vote at higher levels than their adult peers.

Climate change is an intergenerational relay, and any progress will benefit from youth who are part of this relay, having democratic input and a say in the decisions we are voting on.

Future generations will have to live with the consequences of the plans made by today's voting public. We need their voice.

Local Councils have a lot of influence over the way we respond to climate change. They can implement zoning changes and transport policies to increase cheap or free public transport and reduce the need for private cars.

They can show leadership, and when considering future generations and the common good in 100 years, they need to avoid development in coastal and low-lying land, and plan for managed retreat.

Voter turnout for local council elections is only 45-50 %. This needs to be increased by encouraging younger voters and all ages, hoping they vote wisely, so we can help to restore a stable climate, and have a better future.

The Parliamentary election in 2020 had a turnout of 81%, and this could also be improved by lowering the voting age to include the voice of youth.

It’s worth noting that many countries have already lowered the voting age. Scotland, Wales, Austria and Brazil have, and Germany has pledged to by 2025.

Aotearoa won’t be the first - but given the pace at which countries are lowering the voting age, we should make sure we aren’t the last.