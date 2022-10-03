Hamilton city voter turnout remains low
Hamilton city’s voter turnout did not get its expected boost over the weekend with just over 12% of registered voters having their say.
As of today, 13,675 Hamiltonians had voted, just 12.4% of the 110,183 registered voters on the roll.
With less than a week remaining until Hamilton City Council election day on Saturday, only 1575 votes were received yesterday.
In the Hamilton east ward, 7175 votes have been received, which equates to 13.7% of the 52,269 people enrolled.
In the Hamilton west ward, 5625 votes have been received, just 12.6% of the 44,667 enrolled.
And in the Kirikiriroa Maaori ward, only 875 votes have been counted, just 6.6% of the 13,247 enrolled.
On Thursday, voter numbers for the Hamilton City Council election sat at 11% overall, down from 18.6% at the same time in 2019.
Anyone that hasn’t cast their vote should return their voting packs to a post box no later than Wednesday, October 5, or to a ballot box by midday Saturday, October 8, to ensure it arrives in time to be counted.