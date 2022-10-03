Hamilton city voter turnout remains low

Hamilton City Council voter numbers are still well down on the 2019 election.

Hamilton city’s voter turnout did not get its expected boost over the weekend with just over 12% of registered voters having their say.

As of today, 13,675 Hamiltonians had voted, just 12.4% of the 110,183 registered voters on the roll.

With less than a week remaining until Hamilton City Council election day on Saturday, only 1575 votes were received yesterday.

In the Hamilton east ward, 7175 votes have been received, which equates to 13.7% of the 52,269 people enrolled.

In the Hamilton west ward, 5625 votes have been received, just 12.6% of the 44,667 enrolled.

And in the Kirikiriroa Maaori ward, only 875 votes have been counted, just 6.6% of the 13,247 enrolled.

On Thursday, voter numbers for the Hamilton City Council election sat at 11% overall, down from 18.6% at the same time in 2019.

Anyone that hasn’t cast their vote should return their voting packs to a post box no later than Wednesday, October 5, or to a ballot box by midday Saturday, October 8, to ensure it arrives in time to be counted.