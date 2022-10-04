Aimee-Jane Smith: Community joins forces in search for missing Auckland woman

Aimee-Jane Smith was seen on CCTV the day she disappeared in Meadowbank, Auckland.

The community has joined forces to look for a 21-year-old missing in Auckland.

Aimee-Jane Smith was last seen in St Heliers about 3am on September 30.

It was the second time she had gone missing in a week after first being reported missing from St Luke’s Mall on September 28. She was found the following day.

Police, family, friends and members of the community have been scouring the Auckland region for Smith, from Bombay to Muriwai, with a focus on public reserves and West Coast beaches.

Many searchers did not know Smith personally, but joined the search anyway.

NZ POLICE/Supplied Aimee-Jane Smith, 21, was last seen in the early hours of September 30.

Ruby Napier said she was told of the search by a friend of a friend.

“I ... wanted to help look for Aimee because she is part of the community,” Napier said.

“I wish I could do more to help Aimee and her family, I can’t imagine how hard it is for the family right now.

“The least we can do as a community is have a look for Aimee.”

Jake Boswell said he decided to help out because the police were “under the pump” and had limited resources.

“The world is a scary place at the moment ... so [I might be able to] give her a change of clothes and a warm place to feel safe, or just some spare cash to get her some food.

“I just want her family to know she’s safe.”

On Monday, Smith’s father Finlay Smith thanked searchers for their ongoing help, saying he hoped to be reunited with his daughter soon.

A police spokesperson said police were continuing to appeal to the public for help to find Smith.

Her family, friends and police had serious concerns for her welfare and wanted to make sure she was safe, they said.

The spokesperson urged anyone with information to call police on 111. Information could also be provided by calling police on 105 and referencing file 220930/4710.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to thank all those who have already contacted police with information.”