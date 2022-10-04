The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, October 4

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness, and quirkiness out there too.

You may now kiss the dog

In an attempt to break the Guiness World Record for the largest dog wedding ceremony, more than 100 dogs gathered at a baseball field in illinois, United States on Sunday, AP news reports.

The event – dubbed "Diamonds in the Ruff" – was hosted by the Kane Country Cougars Baseball Foundation in an attempt to break the 2007 world record of 178 dog nuptials, set in Littleton, Colorado.

READ MORE:

* The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, October 3

* The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, September 30

* The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, September 29



Screengrab/AP More than 100 dogs gathered at a minor league baseball field to attempt a Guinness World Record for the largest dog wedding ceremony.

The group also aimed to raise funds for US military veterans and an animal rescue group.

Although they couldn't establish a new world record, all 66 pooch couples enjoyed some celebratory bubbly after their wedding “wows”.

What if Christmas was all day, every day?

Robin Martin/RNZ The Christmas Village has opened its doors seven days a week as it gears up for the big day.

What would it be like to have Christmas all day, every day? Well, you can find the answer to this burning question in New Plymouth.

At Christmas Village in Bell Block, a converted milking shed on the outskirts of the city, it is Christmas every day, RNZ reports.

The Store draws its inspirations from a similar shop located in Scotland.

In the sparkly world of tinsel, baubles and Santas, there are 65 decorated Christmas trees on site.

Robin Martin/RNZ Just some of the santas at The Christmas Village.

Jenny Field, a former Opunake dairy farmer, and her husband Wayne took over the business seven years ago. As a self-confessed Christmas tragic, Field said she was “immersed in what she loves”.

“It's just the whole atmosphere. People tend to be nicer at Christmas and all the family would come home, there'd be big Christmas dinners. It's just the whole scenario, the whole scene,” she told RNZ.

The Christmas Village has just thrown its doors open seven days a week as it gears up for the big day.

Adorable friendship between a rescued pooch and a kitty

Trixie and Autumn, a rescued cat and a dog, were given a new life by Melody Grace.

At Grace’s place they found a new family and a sweet friendship. Watch their adorable story above.

Meet the person collecting plane barf bags

Stuff via Air Sickness Bag Virtual Museum Some of the thousands of examples from the Air Sickness Bag Virtual Museum.

In 1982, Steve Silberberg, a US college student, was flying from Boston to San Francisco when he noticed the small sickness bag in front of him.

The first thought that came to him was, “I bet no one collects these”. So he swiped the bag and put it on his door. Later, his friends brought him bags from their own travels.

Thus, the collection that became the Air Sickness Bag Virtual Museum, now numbering more than 3200 specimens, was born, The Washington Post reports.

“One can tell a lot about an airline's image from their Air Sickness Bags,” Silberberg, 61, writes on one of the two sites dedicated to his hobby.

Air Sickness Bag Virtual Museum Some Air New Zealand sick bags over the years.

“Some barf bags are no more than a baggie with a twist tie, while other sick bags could win international design competitions. Are they art? I think so.”

The virtual museum has earned Silberberg a small measure of fame; he is even featured in this year's Dull Men's Club Calendar for July. But he'd really love to bring the museum to a brick-and-mortar existence.

“I don't know if it'll ever happen, but you know, someday I would love to have a one- or two-room museum off the interstate in the middle of nowhere," he told the Washington Post.

“Where I just sat there all day and people in their Winnebago would show up on their way to an actual vacation and stop in.”

That’s a whole lot of pumpkin soup

AP Scott Andrusz's entry at The Great Pumpkin Farm in New York has set a new US record.

Scott Andrusz from New York, US, has grown a 1160kg pumpkin, setting a new US record.

Andrusz’s giant pumpkin entry at the Great Pumpkin Farm in the city of Buffalo has broken the previous US record of 1147kg, local media reported.

According to Guinness World Records, the world record for the heaviest pumpkin is held by an Italian grower who had a 1226kg squash in 2021.

Andrusz’s winning gourd will be on display at the Great Pumpkin Farm fall festival through October 16.