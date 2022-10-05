I won't 'power' myself down to be less intimidating for men: Brodie Kane

Generally Famous is proudly brought to you by Trade Depot

Media personality Brodie Kane says contrary to assumptions that people often make, the longer she remains single, the higher her standards for a potential partner get.

Kane appeared on the latest episode of Generally Famous with host Simon Bridges, where the pair discussed a range of topics including why he’d never do Dancing with the Stars, her hungover meeting with Sir John Key and how her mother inspires her.

The former TVNZ and radio host, who has spoken previously about how she has been single through her career, was respectfully questioned by Bridges about her dating life.

“You have been quite candid about some of the stuff before. I mean, no one necessarily needs a boyfriend, girlfriend, partner or anything, but is there a Mr Kane in your life?”

Kane replied: “No.”

Bridge continued: “You told Women's Weekly probably quite a while back, this is my eight-minute Google search, ‘I've been single for 30 years’.”

Kane responded: "Basically, what's the deal with it? I'd love to meet someone I just haven't and that's also fine though. Like it doesn't define me, you know people society is like 'oh, you found a nice man yet?’ I'm like ‘na’.

“The worst thing Simon, is that as you get older, and you've become so used to yourself and your independence, but the standards are only getting higher, so I think people probably assume that the longer you're single that your standards drop, oh no.

“So if some lovely fella is going to come around now he's going to have to be fantastic. He would have to be kind, respectful, but also on some level, intellectually stimulating (to) me. Someone (that can hold a conversion) and someone that is comfortable with you being a strong woman and not intimidated by your strengths.”

Kane was then asked by Bridges if she felt she intimidated men.

“The standards get higher and rightly so….do you think you would be intimidating to I don't know, Jim the plumber or Steve the accountant because you're smart, you're strong, you're high-profile?”

Kane replied: “I wouldn't be surprised. I mean, let's not just pigeonhole Jim the plumber and Steve the electrician, but you know, Terry the chief executive might also be intimidated, you know what I mean?

“That doesn't worry me. I'm not like, ‘gosh, I better power myself down a bit’.”

Kane also addressed an old story linking her with Newshub’s AM Show host Ryan Bridge that still appears prominently when you Google her name.

Bridges asked: “Have you seen these stories?”

Kane replied: “Yeah, that's quite funny. Yeah, that was years ago, we went to Queenstown.

“I can confirm that Ryan Bridge and I are not dating. But we did enjoy that (story). Shock horror, friends go on holiday together.”

