'Rot in hell' - teacher who sexually abused boys imprisoned

James Leslie Booth has been imprisoned for sexually abusing four boys between 1981 and 2000. (File photo.)

A man sexually abused as a schoolboy says his abuser robbed him of his childhood and ruined half his life as an adult.

Levin man James Leslie Booth, 80, was sentenced in the Palmerston North District Court on Tuesday to seven years in prison for sexually abusing four boys between 1981 and 2000.

Booth, a former Manawatū school teacher, committed the offences at Mangetepopo Camp​ in the central North Island, between National Park and Tūrangi. The name of the school is suppressed.

The victim, who has name suppression, outlined how affected he had been throughout his life. He had turned to drugs and alcohol and struggled with anxiety and had problems with his family.

“I’m sickened by the fact he took away my freedom, my liberty,” the man said. “He took away my innocence and took away my youth.

“On the back of that he afforded me everything I needed to self-destruct in my early years. He took my life away from doing what he did to me.

“No child should ever have to endure the pain and suffering I have had for life.”

A woman who left the court after Booth’s sentencing made her feelings known.

“Rot in hell, Mr Booth. C....”

The victim said Booth groomed him as a child. They would visit the camp, going tramping, fishing and doing other activities.

“A young boy’s dream really having fun.”

Booth bought him Lotto tickets and presents, and continued to contact the victim when he moved to Australia.

The victim said writing his victim impact statement was the hardest thing he had done.

“I think of someone doing this to my daughter and I would probably be in jail for what I would do to them.

“An authority figure and someone I trusted. Yet he did the worst thing an adult could do. He has taken my childhood and ruined half my adult life.”

The man ended up living on the streets. He started using drugs and alcohol, which he said Booth funded.

“The lifestyle was blurring my vision and it just continued.”

The past 20 years had been the worst years of his life.

He moved to Australia in 2003 but his drug and alcohol use continued and he mixed with bad people.

He said the only way to numb the pain was to go harder and harder.

His relationship with his wife and children suffered, and he had suicidal thoughts.

“I lost my licence and my job. I was close to losing my marriage.”

He was taking medication and receiving counselling.

“I suffered at the hands of my teacher who groomed me for years. Coming forward wasn’t easy.”

Judge Lance Rowe said the victims had been no more than 13 years old and were vulnerable.

He said Booth had been the trusted adult and the boys were entitled to trust him.

“You seriously breached that trust.”

Booth was given a discount on his sentence due to an early guilty plea and remorse.

His age and health were also taken into account.

Booth had health issues including osteoarthritis and renal failure, and he had trouble walking without a crutch or frame.

He needed extra facilities to use the shower or toilet.

Defence lawyer Peter Foster said Booth had described his behaviour as appalling and untenable.

Foster said Booth was truly remorseful for breaching the trust of the boys and their families.

Restorative justice had been unable to happen, but Booth’s offer to attend remained for life, Foster said.