The pursuit of happiness - from insurance adviser to ironman

Peter Fitzweijers took a year off from work to focus on the thing he loves: Triathlon. On Sunday he competes in the Ironman World Championships in Kona/Hawaii.

There is a point in the Ironman World Championship race, held each year in Kona, Hawaii, about halfway into the marathon, which comes after the 4km swim and 180km bike ride, where competitors enter “The Lab”. It’s a stretch of road named for the literal US government laboratory there, where scientists harness the area’s intense heat to conduct ocean-related research.

This is the part of the race that Peter Fitzweijers​ fears the most. When you hear him describe its uniquely terrifying attributes, you understand why. “It’s all through the lava fields,” he explains. “It’s in a bit of a dip, there’s not a lot of wind. And when there’s no wind and the sun and all the black rock, it’s just like an oven.”

The Hawaii ironman is a notoriously brutal race, but if there is a single point within it that athletes worry will be their undoing, this is surely it. “That’s the biggest fear here,” Fitzweijers says, “Getting too dehydrated [so] you can’t move.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Peter Fitzweijers on a training run at Mt Lyford in north Canterbury. The run is the most gruelling leg of the Hawaii race.

Fitzweijers, 41, will find out on Sunday (NZT) how he fares in The Lab. Some time in the early afternoon, the former financial adviser from Christchurch will make the turn off Queen Ka’ahumanu Highway and into the lava fields. Even before he enters the oven, the temperature will likely be approaching 30C.

It’s a long way from the chilly mid-spring of Canterbury where Fitzweijers has prepared for the triathlons and ironman races he has contested for the last five years. It started as a hobby, but has turned into something more. As New Zealand descended into, and then emerged from, Covid-19 restrictions, Fitzweijers felt restless.

“I wasn’t hating [work] but I wasn’t loving it,” he says, “Sometimes that motivation you had when you started, it just fades a little bit.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff In 2020, Fitzweijers sold out of the financial advisory business he had built: “I wasn’t hating [work] but I wasn’t loving it.”

“One day, I didn’t feel like going in to work. I came home and said to my wife, ‘What am I doing?’ You have those realisation moments. Am I carrying on with this? It was a hard decision. I spent a lot of years building that business. It was successful… Once we were out of lockdowns and were quite busy again, that’s when it came to a head. I thought ‘I can carry on for a few more years or start making the change now’.”

Fitzweijers sold his business and refocused his life on two things: family and ironman training. He enlisted former professional triathlete Dylan McNiece as his coach.

“When I started triathlon my swim was pretty much the worst swim you could ever see,” Fitzweijers says. “I struggled to get to the other side of the pool. So… I got some swim coaching lessons from [Dylan]... He writes my plan. It's really good to have a coach simply [so] that you're not doing too much but also… knowing you're on the right track.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Fitzweijers has markedly improved his swim: “When I started triathlon... I struggled to get to the other side of the pool.”

Fitzweijers’ progress was hindered by Covid-cancelled events, but in the races he did make he kept improving his time. He qualified for Hawaii by finishing fifth in his age group at the Australian Ironman in May and will be one of nearly 600 registered starters in the men’s 40-44 category at Kona.

He decamped to Hawaii two weeks before the race to prepare. Sometimes his family travels with him, but not this time, mostly because of the cost (Fitzweijers is paying NZ$350 a night to share a house in Kona with three other Kiwis and sleep on a sofa bed). “My boys are… very supportive,” he says, “They know I'm going out for races and… they always want to see the photos afterwards, and especially see the medals.”

His early departure is mostly about acclimatising to the Hawaiian heat. Fitzweijers has had one training run in The Lab, but his focus this week has been on tapering off training ahead of the event. On Tuesday he completed a mere 30-minute swim, 75-minute bike ride and 20-minute run which, he says, felt “super easy”.

He’s confident he can manage dehydration on race day and sustain a reasonable pace throughout the run leg. “I’ll probably have to be quite conservative with my strategy just so I can keep going and not blow up,” he says. “I’ll probably go slightly into la-la land. You always do in these races. Towards the end you’re just completely empty.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Fitzweijers spent two weeks in Kona adjusting from the cool Christchurch spring to the Hawaiian heat.

Why do it then? Surely there are less debilitating ways to a sense of fulfilment? Asked to explain himself, Fitzweijers recalls the recent Australian Ironman, his ticket to Kona: “We made a plan, we did the training…and on the day it all fell into place. Sometimes in training you doubt yourself. How can I run a marathon after this bike ride? If you do the training, and you do a race plan, and you follow it to a tee you get a real sense of achievement.”

It’s the pursuit of happiness, just not as most people know it.