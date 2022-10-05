Missing 21-year-old Aimee-Jane Smith found safe, family 'very grateful'

Aimee-Jane Smith went missing on September 30 but has been found safe, five days on.

The father of an Auckland woman who has been found safe five days after going missing says he is “very grateful” for the news.

Aimee-Jane Smith, 21, went missing in the early hours of September 30 from her home in St Heliers.

Family, friends, members of the community and the police joined forces to find her, searching from Bombay to Muriwai, with a focus on public parks and West Coast beaches.

On Wednesday morning, police announced Smith “has been located and is safe”.

“Police would like to thank the community for their support,” a spokesperson said.

Smith’s father, Finlay Smith, said on Wednesday he was “very grateful” to have his daughter back safe and sound.

“We thank all the communities through NZ with their assistance in helping find her and letting her know she is loved.

“We would also like to thank the police for all their time, assistance and caring,” he said.

It was the second time Smith had gone missing in a week after first being reported missing from St Luke’s Mall on September 28. She was found the following day.