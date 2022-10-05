Ombudsman finds 'litany of failings' in OT treatment of Malachi Subecz case

Malachi Subecz's family speaks after his killer's sentencing. The family is hoping legislative changes will follow the investigation under way so "Malachi's voice has been heard". (This video was first published on June 30,2022.)

The Ombudsman has found a “litany of failures” in Oranga Tamariki’s (OT) handling of Malachi Subecz’s case in the months leading up to his murder and says the agency needs to apologise.

"Oranga Tamariki’s own law and policy puts the well-being of a child at the centre of decision-making that affects that child. Malachi’s wider whānau raised concerns about his welfare at the hands of his carer.

"I can only describe Oranga Tamariki’s response as a litany of failures," Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier said.

Boshier said OT failed to take the ‘‘bare minimum’’ action over safety concerns about Malachi raised by his family, after a report of concern was made in June 2021. This included not reporting the abuse to police after the family provided OT with a photograph of a suspected bruised eye.

"A number of things are supposed to happen following a report of concern in cases where a child is at risk of harm or neglect and if it appears an investigation is necessary or desirable.

"If an investigation is begun, Oranga Tamariki is required to do an assessment followed by a safety and risk screen-the screen identifies whether immediate action is required to secure the safety of the child."

Boshier says these steps were not taken.

OT instead spoke to Malachi’s mother in prison, who had no concerns about his placement with the carer, and it decided to take no further action. Boshier says this decision was wrong.

SUPPLIED Malachi Subecz, 5, died in Starship Hospital on November 12, 2021.

"Malachi’s welfare and interests were not prioritised; they were instead wrongly assumed to be addressed or overridden by his mother’s endorsement of his carer, in spite of evidence that he may not be safe."

The family previously told Stuff they raised the alarm twice with Oranga Tamariki within a week of Malachi being placed in the care of his murderer, across two separate offices. They say this included providing Oranga Tamariki with photographs of Malachi’s bruises.

Malachi’s aunty Helen Menzies said they fought to get Oranga Tamariki, police and the Family Court to take their concerns for Malachi’s safety seriously.

Malachi was murdered by his caregiver, Michaela Barriball, and died in hospital on November 12, 2021. He had been living in a cabin at the back of a Te Puna property, where he was tortured for months before his death.

Barriball was jailed for life with a 17 year non-parole period on June 30.

Malachi had been placed into Barriball’s care at the request of his mother, who was jailed on June 22, 2011. His Wellington-based family was going for custody, with Barriball resisting their applications. She received a benefit for caring for Malachi.

The family say they begged the mother to let him come to them, but she said it was her decision. Menzies says the family called the court, and alerted OT to their concerns on June 23.

On Saturday, June 26, they say they asked Barriball to send them photographs of Malachi. She says those photographs revealed bruises on his face.

The family reported the suspected abuse and their ongoing concerns to Oranga Tamariki in Paraparaumu on Monday June 28, and were told it was transferred to Tauranga.

Oranga Tamariki is conducting it’s own practice review into the circumstances that led up to Malachi’s murder, led by Chief Social Worker Peter Whitcombe and an independent reviewer.

An all-of-system review into Malachi’s death, which will look into how six Government departments who came into contact with Malachi might have prevented his death, is expected to report back in December.

The Review of Children’s Sector Response to Abuse is being led by Dame Karen Poutasi.

The daycare Malachi attended, Abbey’s Place Childcare Centre, was closed down by the Ministry of Education this week. That daycare saw and photographed extensive injuries yet failed to report them to any authorities.

Malachi’s cousin and uncle who laid the Ombudsman complaint said in a statement they felt validated by the Ombudsman’s review, which found OT mismanaged his case.

“There is no doubt Malachi would still be alive if Oranga Tamariki had acted appropriately.

“OT continue to treat us with disdain as evidenced by their refusal to apologise to us until after, and only if, their internal practice review finds failings. It is for this reason we have no confidence in any internal review – only that which is independent such as Dame Karen Poutasi’s review”, his uncle said.