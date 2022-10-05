One person in intensive care after explosion in Ākitio

One person remains in Wellington Hospital’s intensive care unit in a serious condition after an explosion in Ākitio on Thursday afternoon.

They were one of two people airlifted to hospital from the remote Tararua town.

A hospital media spokesperson said on Wednesday morning the other patient had been discharged.

The explosion occurred at 12.30pm and was attended by both fire and police.

Four fire trucks attended the scene and Dannevirke chief fire officer Pete Sinclair said the cause of the explosion was still unclear and pending an investigation.

The fire started in a workshop on a residential property on River Rd.

St John sent two helicopters, an ambulance and a first response unit to the scene, a media spokesperson said.

A specialist fire investigator had been called in to look into the cause of the explosion, and WorkSafe had been informed.

A WorkSafe media spokesman said initial inquiries were into whether the site of the incident qualified as a workplace before deciding on whether to launch an investigation.

A givealittle page set up for the victims said one was in his teens and the other in his 20s.

It said the two were reportedly trapped in the burning workshop and rescued by the partner of the man, who loaded the two on to the back of a four-wheeler and drove them to the safety of the farmhouse.

It said the family was in “complete disbelief and shock” and both victims had a long road to recovery.

Stuff contacted the family of the victims who declined to comment.