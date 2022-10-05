The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, October 5

A dad was told he couldn't go on a bouncy castle with his kid - so clapped back by building one of the biggest in the world, and it's designed for everyone.

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness, and quirkiness out there too.

Not just for the kids

An Auckland dad who was left dispirited after being told he couldn’t play on a bouncy castle with his child has built one of the largest bouncy castles in the world, and it’s designed for everyone.

Corey Ealand’s Megaland is about to come to life in a car park at Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium - and it's much bigger than he ever imaged.

READ MORE:

* The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, October 4

* The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, October 3

* The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, September 30



Megaland/Supplied Megaland is designed with adults in mind. Pictured are business partners Corey Ealand (left) and Adam Gilchrist (right).

The giant inflatable obstacle course, which is 300 metres end-to-end, takes a full day to inflate - and stays afloat courtesy of around 45 blowers, Stuff’s Brook Sabin reports.

The spectacular course is initially open for 10 days (running from October 5 to October 15) with hour-long slots, where people can race around as many times as they want. It takes around 15 minutes to do the course.

Elvis Down Under

Sunny Saul-Yarrow is ready for another shake at becoming the King of Rock’n’Roll.

The 17-year-old aspiring singer and rapper won the youth offshoot of the country’s biggest Elvis Presley competition, Elvis Down Under, when he was just a 7-year-old.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Sunny Saul-Yarrow, 17, first competed as Elvis when he was 7-years-old.

“It’s empowering. Especially when I have the costume and the hair done. I feel like I’m bringing him back through me,” Saul-Yarrow told Stuff’s Bill Hickman.

This year 24 Elvis impersonators will return to Upper Hutt for three days from October 14, after the pandemic cancelled 2021’s event. Go see the Kings taking care of business.

Cheeky cat gets snapped at school

A pet cat from Wales scored its own paw-trait after sneaking into a school photo shoot, the Leader.co.uk reported.

Owner Emma Roberts was left "mortified" and in fits of laughter when her daughters Megan and Chloe, who are students at the school in Flintshire, handed her the packet of preview pictures.

The 4-year-old tomcat named Ziggy regularly roams the school grounds and attends assemblies, sleeps on the head teacher's desk and in the playgrounds.

When Ziggy the “honorary student,” felt it was his turn, he effortlessly jumped up on the photo chair, looked straight at the camera, got his snap, and then just left, to do some more napping no doubt.

Roberts admits she bought a copy of of the school photo to place on the mantelpiece next to Chloe’s and Meghan’s.

41 endangered turtles hatch

It only took two decades, but a rare and endangered turtle species has finally bred at the San Diego Zoo in the US.

The zoo announced the arrival of 41 tiny Indian narrow-headed softshell turtle hatchlings.

Ken Bohn/AP A tiny turtle defying extinction.

“This is an extremely prolonged process as the turtles can take close to 10 years to even reach sexual maturity,” according to a spokesperson for the San Diego.

The turtles are a large species native to the Indian subcontinent. They are found at the bottom of deep rivers and streams in northern India, Bangladesh and Nepal.

Could you trust a plant wielding a machete?

David Bowen/Screenshot David Bowen’s installation is called Plant Machete. The robot-machine sees a machete being wielded by a houseplant.

Here’s something for The Antidote’s ‘weird’ file. A live houseplant is controlling a robot arm holding a giant blade.

The movements of the machete are determined based on input from the plant. Essentially the plant is the brain of the robot controlling the machete determining how it swings, jabs, slices, and interacts in space.

A control system measures electrical noises found in the living philodendron, the design boom website reported. The artist inventor David Bowen said he wanted the wall-mounted plant to act as the brain of the robot.