Frozen berry testing regime could be strengthened

The current outbreak of hepatitis A could result in a strengthening of the testing regime for imported frozen berries, according to New Zealand Food Safety.

Twelve cases of hepatitis A have been detected in the community linked to the consumption of imported frozen berries, sparking a recall of some popular Pams products.

New Zealand Food Safety’s deputy director general Vincent Arbuckle said the authority’s current focus was on managing “the immediate risk”.

But he added: “We are always interested in improvements we can make in the interests of food safety.

READ MORE:

* Frozen berry recall: How do you know you've got hepatitis A and how is it treated?

* Nationwide recall of Pams frozen berries as Hepatitis A infections rise to 12, several hospitalised



“I am sure there will be insights we can take from this current situation to strengthen the rules.”

Imported frozen berries were currently considered a higher risk food for regulatory purposes, he said, and the onus was on importers to provide evidence of testing for food-borne diseases in the fruit.

Testing of frozen berries looked for evidence of E.Coli which is an indicator of wider problems including the hepatitis A virus, he said.

Testing is conducted at internationally accredited laboratories and all test results are sent to New Zealand Food Safety.

“All imported frozen berries are subject to a sampling and testing regime or official assurances from importing countries before being released for sale. It is the importer’s responsibility to provide this testing or assurance.”

Official assurances are like a passport for products, and must be able to be independently verified.

However, due to the volume of berries at play, and the fact they come from a variety of countries and producers, no testing can be comprehensive, Arbuckle said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Imported frozen berries have been linked to an outbreak of hepatitis A in New Zealand which has so far infected 12 people.

As hepatitis A was a notifiable disease, health authorities shared information about cases with New Zealand Food Safety to investigate the source.

“In this instance the cases reported being regular consumers of frozen berries.

”Hepatitis A is typically caused by poor hygiene practices in the supply chain. We know there is a risk associated with frozen berries as the product has been linked to multiple outbreaks and recalls overseas.

“It remains relatively rare in New Zealand, but the current cases of the virus associated with the consumption of frozen berries accounts for half of the country’s cases this year.”

Dr Mark Thomas, an infectious diseases expert at University of Auckland’s Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences, said all berries could potentially carry hepatitis A, but for a berry to carry the virus it had usually been picked or handled by someone who had hepatitis A.

As the body excretes the virus through faeces, Thomas said a person can transmit the virus to berries via hands that were contaminated with their poo.

“Some picker has had hepatitis A and has continued working. They’re probably working in an environment where they are having a poo out in the fields where they have not had the facilities to wash their hands and they’ve carried on picking.

“The berries they’ve picked are mixed with berries picked by others and exported to New Zealand,” Thomas said.

Stuff Imported frozen berries are subject to a testing regime where the onus is on the importer to provide evidence of testing.

An investigation carried out after an outbreak of hepatitis A in 2002 from locally grown blueberries showed the berries were sourced from a farm where the pickers “had something like a long drop in the fields, without handwashing facilities”, Thomas said.

Thomas said outbreaks of hepatitis A were rare in New Zealand where “generally good sewerage systems” meant there was little incidence of the virus.

Meanwhile, Food Safety Minister Meka Whaitiri said the handling of the outbreak was “an operational matter” for New Zealand Food Safety and she was confident it was taking the appropriate steps to manage the outbreak.

National's food safety spokesperson Barbara Kuriger said: “As this is the second such incident over recent times, I will be talking with the Ministry of Primary Industries about their safeguards and what they’re doing to protect New Zealanders from situations like this."