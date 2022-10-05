Truck crash into overbridge causing severe delays on Southern Motorway

The left lane under the Penrose Rd overbridge was closed due to the crash. Credit: Pinder Sidhu.

Motorists can expect severe delays southbound on the Southern Motorway in Auckland after an oversized truck crashed into the Penrose Road overbridge.

The truck has been cleared from lanes on the motorway, however Waka Kotahi estimates there is a 45-minute delay on trips south from the city.

The lane was blocked for two hours while crews worked to free the truck which was trapped beneath the overbridge in the left lane.

Police said they were notified that the truck had collided with the side of an overbridge around 2.30pm.

One lane was closed while the scene was being attended to, they said.

Supplied A truck is stuck beneath an overbridge on the Southern Motorway.

Southbound traffic is heavy from the CBD through to Highbrook Drive. Waka Kotahi estimates that a journey from the city to Bombay in south Auckland will take around an hour and 20 minutes.

According to Waka Kotahi, the bridge has been hit 41 times since 2008, with 32 hits on the southbound side.

In 2018 the bridge was strengthened against crashes by trucks with “collisions protection beams”.

Google Maps/Supplied Traffic is heavy on the Southern Motorway following a truck crash.

The bridge is 4.52m high at its lowest point. Road rules only allow for a maximum height of 4.25 metres on standard vehicles.

The bridge has an over-height detection alarm system, but it requires the driver of the vehicle to notice and pullover and stop in time.

In 2016, a truck with a 15 tonne digger on the back crashed into the bridge and blocked two lanes for three and a half hours.

