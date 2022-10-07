Outrage as Russian Embassy in New Zealand calls Ukrainian community 'Nazis'

The prime minister wants the world to rally against the invasion of Ukraine.

An official Russian social media account has struck out at the Ukrainian community in Aotearoa – calling them “Nazis”.

On Tuesday, the Russian Embassy in New Zealand’s official Twitter account posted a tweet labelling members of the Ukrainian community “Nazis” and “Russophobic”.

The tweet features a picture of a Facebook post by the Ukrainian Association of New Zealand, with a red banner over the top that says “100% Russophobic”.

The caption reads: “Warning! Russophobia in NZ! It might be interesting to Russians and Kiwis ... everywhere to learn what Ukro-Nazis living in New Zealand think of Russian people in general.”

READ MORE:

* PM Jacinda Ardern says more Russia sanctions being considered, as Ukraine urges her to visit

* Jacinda Ardern won't expel Russian ambassador despite Putin's nuclear aggression

* Government could expel Russian ambassador, as Putin escalates war in Ukraine

* Russian embassy's Ukraine posts spark call for ambassador's expulsion



The Embassy’s post has added fuel to increasingly fraught divisions amongst the Russian community in New Zealand and reignited calls for the expulsion of Aotearoa’s Russian Ambassador, Georgy Zuev.

The tweet has now garnered more than 650 comments, while the same post on Facebook has had the comment feature turned off.

Yuriy Gladun – the chairperson for the Ukrainian Association of New Zealand (Northern Regions) and author of the Facebook post used in the tweet – said the Embassy’s messaging was “hugely offensive and derogatory”.

“The Russian Embassy is a pro-Kremlin propaganda machine embedded in New Zealand that the Government need to stop,” he said.

Gladun’s Facebook post was written as a response to calls from Russian-Kiwis to open New Zealand’s borders to those who fled Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of a “partial mobilisation” of 300,000 reservist soldiers on September 22.

It condemned the invasion of Ukraine and those who only left Russia after the partial mobilisation, a full six months after the invasion of Ukraine began, he said.

In the week following Putin’s announcement, it’s estimated more than 194,000 Russian nationals fled to neighbouring Georgia, Kazakhstan and Finland.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Hamilton-based Ukrainian Kiwi Yuriy Gladun says the tweet is “hugely offensive and defamatory”. (File photo)

“Where were these people six months ago? And why – now they’re in countries where they’re allowed to speak freely – are they not speaking out against the Russian regime?” Gladun said.

Kate Turska, the spokesperson for Ukrainian-run organisation Mahi for Ukraine, said the reference to Ukrainian Nazis was “designed to ... distract from the obviously fascist tendencies of the Russian state”.

Although Mahi for Ukraine had previously campaigned for the expulsion of the Russian Ambassador, the Embassy’s tweet had prompted the group to increase its calls for Zuev to be sent back to Russia.

Turska said she was particularly concerned the Embassy was echoing the kind of terminology originally used by Putin to justify the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February.

SUPPLIED Kate Turska moved to New Zealand 16 years ago but was born and raised in Sloviansk, Ukraine. She is now campaigning for the expulsion of the Russian Ambassador.

Speaking on behalf of the Russian-Speaking Integrity Alliance in New Zealand, Elena Nikiforova called the Embassy’s tweet a “blatant lie”.

“We would like to express our full solidarity with the Ukrainian community.

“We, the members of the diverse Russian-speaking community of New Zealand, have not experienced any hostility or ‘Russophobia’ in this country and are very grateful for the peaceful, free, and democratic way of life that we all enjoy here,” Nikiforova said.

When asked for comment, a spokesperson for Minister of Immigration Nanaia Mahuta referred Stuff to a statement released on October 1, condemning Russia’s attempt to illegally annex regions of Ukraine – three days before the Tweet went live.

“I have instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade to call in the Russian Embassy, to convey New Zealand’s strong opposition to the actions taken by Russia in recent days and to call on Russia to cease its attempts to illegally annex Ukrainian territory,” Mahuta said in the statement.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said that while they “reject the harmful, inaccurate narratives that Putin’s regime has been communicating”, retaining diplomatic relations with Russia “remains key to our ability to express our strong condemnation directly to Russia”.

The Russian Embassy in New Zealand did not respond to requests for comment.