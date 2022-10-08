Culled pest deer donated to foodbanks

A population explosion of wild deer is causing catastrophic damage to native bush and farms, so butcher Steve Olds and hunter Garry Moar devised a plan to cull the animals and give the venison to foodbanks.

“There’s thousands of deer out there and they’re borderline a plague… They do a lot of root damage to trees, they strip a lot of trees and they destroy bush.

“They’re just wiping out canopies,” said Olds.

Moar has also witnessed the damage and seen the population grow.

“I’ve been hunting in these hills all my life. And there’s never been so many deer in there.”

The pair worked together, and in August around 150 pest deer were culled from farms in the central north island.

The resulting five tonnes of venison was turned into sausages and mince and provided to foodbanks around the country.

Sonya Holm/Stuff Steve Olds owner of Eketahuna Country Meats in Masterton.

Olds runs Eketahuna Country Meats in Masterton, a business delivering meat, milk in bottles and vegetables direct to homes throughout the Wairarapa and Manawatu.

Having had the food bank idea for few years, he found it complex getting the project off the ground.

“No matter how many people you talk to, and how many people say all that does make sense you should do that, it’s still been quite a challenge to stitch it together.”

The original idea was to cull deer in native forests, but there were difficulties with that model.

Olds said trying to get two government departments to work together was a step too far, and the smaller size of the deer means it’s less economically viable, so the pest deer was culled from farms.

“On farmland they just eat all the feed in front of the sheep… there’s unseen costs in that a lot of farmers are feeding herds of deer,” said Olds.

Olds worked with the New Zealand Food Network, an organisation set up in 2020 as part of the Covid initiatives funded by the Ministry of Social Development to collect and distribute bulk stock to food rescue organisations and foodbanks.

The food network provided funding and distributed the venison to foodbanks around the country.

Sonya Holm/Stuff Dear hunter Garry Moar, examines a container of deer antlers.

Moar is a licensed hunter running Ruahine Helicopters, a business culling wild deer.

He shot the pest deer from his helicopter then processed the first stage before delivering the carcases to venison packers in Feilding.

Shooting from the helicopter, he managed to kill and gut ten animals an hour.

“That’s from when they’re shot. It’s one in the truck every six minutes.

“Shoot them. Gut them. Fly them back to the truck”, said Moar.

The Feilding Venison Packers then processed and certified the meat as fit for human consumption, before being taken to Eketahuna Country Meats.

“They skin it, stamp it, certify it, then it’s been coming to us once it’s been boned out. Then we’re making it into mince and sausages,” said Olds.

For Moar and Olds, reducing the environmental impact and being able to use meat was important.

“It just seemed like the right thing to do. We’re in the meat game and there’s a lot of people that can’t afford it, which doesn’t seem right when there’s a lot of meat out there,” said Olds.

The Salvation Army foodbank in Palmerston North was among the recipients of the venison, keeping some for their foodbank and distributing around three quarters to other services in the region.

Sonya Holm/Stuff Happy to receive donated wild venison, Craig Fleury and Semmens in the Salvation Army warehouse in Palmerston North.

“We really struggle to get meat, so to have meat given to us like this was a huge bonus,” said Ray Semmens, welfare team leader at the Salvation Army.

Craig Fleury, community ministries manager said “venison sounds like a more luxury kind of product, but it’s lean meat, and it’s been provided to us in a format that really works.

“[With] sausages and mince, people are used to cooking with it, used to dealing with it... And we’ve been given a volume of meat we wouldn’t expect to get. It’s been really helpful.”

Olds and Moar hope to be able to run the project again in the future as long as they can cover their costs.

“It’s not a money-making venture but it’s not wasting product,” said Moar.

In less than a decade almost a third more conservation land has been colonised by hooved animals, with wild deer numbers on farms also increasing and causing damage.