Trewavas nets a fourth term in Taupō but voter turnout tumbles

It’s straight back to work for Taupō’s long-serving mayor David Trewavas after he was re-elected for a fourth term as mayor of the district on the weekend.

With only a few hundred special votes left to count, Trewavas has 6464 votes, leading his former deputy mayor Christine Rankin (4664 votes), and Sean Wakelin (1189), in the race for the district’s top job.

“You never quite know which way these elections will go, but it’s certainly an honour and a privilege to represent the district once again,” he said.

Preliminary results for the Taupō District Council elections have been released, but do not include all special votes. Final election results can be expected by Thursday at the latest (see full list of election results below).

Trewavas will be joined around the council table by five new faces – Karam Fletcher, Danny Loughlin, Rachel Shepherd, Duncan Campbell, and Sandra Greenslade.

The district’s voter return was 46%, being 12,521 votes, excluding special votes, and was more than 6% lower than in 2019 when 52.16% of Taupō’s eligible voters had their say.

In 2016 that number was 50.15% and in 2013 voter turnout was 48.48%.

Two councillors were re-elected unopposed as they were the only people to put their names forward for election in their respective wards.

They were Kirsty Trueman in the Mangakino-Pouakani ward, and Kylie Leonard in the Taupō East rural ward.

Trewavas said he’d be speaking with the council’s chief executive to discuss ways to increase voter turnout in future, but in the short term said he wanted to keep his eye on the ball and make sure the new airport terminal and Waiora House projects were completed on time and on budget.

Today, he was off to a “meet and greet” with his new council.

“We have a big work programme to do, and we can get right back into it.”

He said he was pleased with the makeup of the new council, who represented “all walks of life and have different histories” and was keen to “get our team moving collectively”.

He said one of his first jobs would be to decide who would fill the roles of deputy mayor and committee chairpeople.

“I want to hear about their hopes and aspirations for Taupō and build a strong team.”

He said another priority was to finish the Taupō Towncentre upgrade and get “roads cones out of town as soon as we can”.

“There’s always a bit of pain in the change, but once that’s done that will be it, no more changes to the town centre for a while.

“But, long-term we have set ourselves up with a beautiful shopfront, and it will be a fantastic place to visit for the national and international tourists coming back to the district.”

Mangakino-Pouakani Ward:

One seat on council, eligible voters: 1349

Kirsty Trueman was elected unopposed.

Taupō Ward:

Seven seats on council, eligible voters: 17,879

Elected were Christine Rankin, Yvonne Westerman, Kevin Taylor, Anna Park, John Williamson, Rachel Shepherd and Duncan Campbell.

Tūrangi-Tongariro Ward:

One seat on council, eligible voters: 2487

Sandra Greenslade was elected with 507 votes.

Taupō East Rural Ward:

One seat on council, eligible voters: 1728

Kylie Leonard was elected unopposed.

Te Papamārearea Māori Ward:

Two seats on council, eligible voters: 3774

Elected were Karam Fletcher – 609 votes, Danny Aperahama Loughlin – 548 votes.